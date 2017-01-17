Bob Van Groningen: Obama’s legacy went out of existence when Hillary lost

Lately I have read only useless rhetoric in local liberal newspapers praising President Barack Obama’s legacy. But, Barrack’s legacy and ideology ceased to exist the moment Hillary lost the election. No longer will Americans suffer because of Obama’s true intentions to degrade the USA into a third-world country.
Our president’s vision of globalism was defeated by nationalism. Nationalism was revived by Obama’s actions and statements to Americans. It became evident that Barack was neither patriotic nor proud of our great country. No commander–in-chief has ever apologized to foreign leaders while emboldening our enemies! Our president also leaves behind the embarrassing distinction of disliking Christians, our military, and law enforcement.
So, what legacy does Barrack Obama leave behind for all Americans? Surely, not a failed Obamacare. Nor billions given to Iran for a nuke deal and hostages? Barack will be haunted for years to come for not having the guts to hold the Syrian “red line”; the result was 500,000 men, women, and children killed and millions of refugees displaced all over Europe.
But, during eight years of the worst presidency ever, at least Seal Team 6 killed Osama bin Laden and there were more drone strikes on terrorist leaders.
Bob Van Groningen, Manteca
