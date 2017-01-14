Farewell to one of state’s towering icons

An old friend died this week – in fact, it was a very old friend indeed. Something like 2,000 years old, give or take a century.
The Pioneer Cabin Tree at Calaveras Big Trees State Park was a victim of our recent stormy weather, but its ultimate demise started nearly 150 years ago at the hands of greedy and foolish men.
In the 1880s the grove of big trees was privately owned, and admission and other charges brought a profit to its owners. The carving of a tunnel through the Wawona Tunnel Tree in Yosemite caused the Calaveras folks to duplicate this in their grove, an effort to attract more visitors and revenues.
Once the tunnel was cut, the tree lost its ability to sustain its massive size, let alone to continue growing. Subsequently the top blew off in a storm and then fire deeply scarred the areas no longer protected by the thick bark of the giant Sequoia.
Add to this the foot traffic that was directed all around and literally through the tree, and you have a complete recipe for eventual disaster.
It should be noted that trees in the redwood family have extremely shallow root systems, though they can extend out hundreds of feet in all directions. In recent years the park administrators have recognized this weakness and have fenced off close access to all of the remaining giants. Having a trail right through the heart of the tree caused constant trampling and compacting of the soil, which, no doubt, exacerbated the tree’s decline.
Clearly, cutting tunnels through these magnificent trees was never a good idea. Two were cut in Yosemite and neither survived. The first still stands as a dead snag in the Tuolumne Grove, with the road still passing through the tree but cars no longer allowed within a mile of it. The above mentioned Wawona Tree fell in a 1969 storm, similar to our recent event in Calaveras.
Sadly, this iconic tree was one of three sacrificed by early visitors to the park.
The first place you visit on the two-mile nature walk through Big Trees’ North Grove is a massive wood stump, standing some 10 feet high and about 25 feet in diameter. Big Stump was once known as the Discovery Tree, the largest in the entire grove standing over 280 feet in height. It was cut down just a year after it was discovered. No saws existed large enough to do the evil deed, so a team of five men worked 22 days with augers, drills and wedges to bring it down.
They polished the stump and in the words of the legendary John Muir, “The vandals then danced upon the stump.”
That stump stands today as grim evidence of such foolishness; the magnificent tree still lies intact after more than 150 years.
The other “sacrificial” tree was the Mother of the Forest, known for both its beauty and its great size. In 1854 promoters stripped all the bark from this giant, shipped it to New York and then on to London, where the tree was partially “reassembled” and put on display. For an admission fee, of course, you could stand and gawk. No evidence of the bark creation remains today, but the tree, stripped of its protection, soon was ravaged in a forest fire and now stands as a tall, dead, black snag.
Over the years I have taken many family members and visitors to walk this grove. Twice a year we take a dozen beneficiaries of the Salvation Army Stockton rehab center to enjoy a rare day in nature. Literally hundreds have walked with me through this awesome forest, and through the tunnel. Sadly, the shortsightedness of some of our ancestors has now denied future generations some of the greatest parts of this wooded wonderland.
Dick Hagerty, an Oakdale real estate developer active in nonprofits. Send comments or questions to columns@modbee.com.
