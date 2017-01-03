Legislature will be drinking old whines in new bottles

9:06 Obama: We're all on the same team Pause

3:37 President Obama tells Americans to not make Russian hacks "a political football"

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

1:11 Modesto JC Men Drop Big 8 Opener

1:38 Recent storms give Sierra snowpack a fighting chance at first measurement

0:38 Scene of stabbing death on Ninth Street

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

0:38 MID board member testifies on salmon

0:43 Preliminary hearing in murder case extended