No. 2 if by sea: Outhouse tied to Paul Revere is excavated

FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2004 file photo, tourists visit the Paul Revere House in the North End neighborhood of Boston. In 2017, archaeologists said they think they found where an outhouse was located next door to Revere's house in the yard of the Pierce-Hichborn House. Experts say the house, built next to Revere's house in 1711, was owned by one of Revere's cousins, and the renowned American patriot himself likely visited on numerous occasions. Chitose Suzuki, File AP Photo