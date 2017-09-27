Weird

Virginia police catch pot-bellied pig on the loose

The Associated Press

September 27, 2017 3:58 AM

HENRICO, Va.

A pot-bellied pig that had been on the loose for weeks in a Virginia neighborhood has been nabbed by police.

The pig had become a familiar sight in Henrico's Twin Hickory subdivision as he scurried around the neighborhood.

Police finally caught him Tuesday morning after he briefly held up traffic on a busy street.

Lt. Shawn Sears of the Henrico Animal Protection Police said officers had been hearing reports for weeks about sightings of the pig.

On their Facebook page, Henrico police posted video of them chasing the animal. "Just another day at the office," police wrote.

Sears said the pig is likely a pet that escaped.

If the pig's owner doesn't come forward to claim him, police plan to place him with an animal rescue organization.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Tri-Tipery bringing specialties to new cities

Tri-Tipery bringing specialties to new cities 1:10

Tri-Tipery bringing specialties to new cities
Robbery 'accomplice' in the doghouse 1:08

Robbery 'accomplice' in the doghouse
What to do after the Equifax data breach 2:20

What to do after the Equifax data breach

View More Video