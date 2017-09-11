No bride's dress? No problem: Guard couple tie knot in Irma

Lauren Durham, left, and Michael Davis, both members of the Air National Guard, pose at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla., on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. The couple were planning to get married on a beach next weekend but were deployed to assist in the relief efforts for Hurricane Irma. Instead they got married Sunday in fatigues in a vast hangar filled with rescue vehicles and paramedics. Claire Galofaro AP Photo