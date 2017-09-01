Runaway cow rams police car in suburban NY neighborhood

A runaway cow has rammed a police car in suburban New York before being tranquilized and returned to its owner.
Newsday reports (http://nwsdy.li/2iOrStw ) that the cow was seen trotting through the streets of Medford on Long Island around 11:30 a.m. Friday.
Police said the cow lives in a residential area and the animal's owner had reported it missing Thursday.
A patrol officer pulled alongside the brown-and-white bovine Friday and the animal rammed the car, leaving a large dent. The officer was not injured.
Additional officers arrived and used their vehicles to corral the cow in an abandoned property.
The cow was then subdued with a tranquilizer dart and returned to its owner.
It wasn't immediately clear why the owner kept a cow at home or how it escaped.
Comments