Weird

Golden Retriever digs up $85,000 worth of heroin in backyard

The Associated Press

August 18, 2017 9:25 AM

MCMINNVILLE, Ore.

An Oregon family's golden retriever, named Kenyon, has been honored by the Yamhill County Sheriff for digging up $85,000 worth of black tar heroin in the family's backyard.

KATU-TV reported (http://bit.ly/2xb1MmW ) Friday that the 18-month-old dog's owners thought Kenyon dug up a time capsule in their backyard, so they decided to film themselves opening it. But upon doing so, they realized Kenyon had found drugs.

Sheriff Tim Svenson identified the substance as over 15 ounces of black tar heroin.

Svenson presented Kenyon with an official ribbon and named him an honorary narcotics dog for life.

