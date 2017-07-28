Weird

77-pound tortoise back with NY family after wandering away

The Associated Press

July 28, 2017 6:51 AM

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y.

The owners of a 77-pound tortoise found on the side of a Long Island road in New York have claimed their wayward, slow-moving pet.

Newsday reports (http://nwsdy.li/2v5iHJS ) police in Nassau County brought the African spurred tortoise to Dr. Ned Horowitz and his staff at the Massapequa Pet Vet on Wednesday after finding it wandering along a town road. Horowitz says the owner contacted him shortly after news stories about the lost tortoise were posted on social media.

The family who owns the tortoise named Tito were able to claim him on Thursday afternoon after showing proof of ownership. They say Tito got loose after someone left their backyard gate open.

