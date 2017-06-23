Weird

June 23, 2017 8:10 AM

Workers help NJ woman find prized necklace in trash plant

The Associated Press
OXFORD, N.J.

A New Jersey woman has been reunited with her special necklace thanks to a group of hardworking sanitation workers.

NJ.com reports (http://bit.ly/2rKm2t7 ) Samantha LaRochelle was taken to St. Luke's Hospital in Phillipsburg on Saturday after falling unconscious. Hospital staff removed LaRochelle's prized dual-pendant and accidentally threw it in the trash.

The custom chain holds her grandfather's pendant and a second pendant containing her late mother's thumbprint.

LaRochelle began her search Monday. She tracked down the sanitation company that handles hospital waste with the help of a Phillipsburg police officer who scanned nine hours of surveillance video.

By Wednesday, LaRochelle's search led her Covanta Energy Plant in Oxford where workers dug through 15 tons of hospital waste to find her necklace.

LaRochelle says she can't thank the sanitation workers enough.

