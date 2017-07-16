Modesto has had a summer’s worth of 100-plus days already, but we’re not finished

The National Weather Service sent out a not-so-cherry message last week: This summer in Modesto already had 16 days hotter than 100 degrees at of Thursday. The historical average by that date is six.
That won’t get us a break. The city once again topped 100 over the weekend — it was 106 just before 5 p.m. Sunday — and there’s more to come. Forecasters call for a high of 101 on Monday, a drop to 95 on Tuesday, and then warming to 100 by Saturday.
Summer by the calendar started June 21, but it begins earlier in the San Joaquin Valley and tends to peak in late July.
The warnings about heat stress have become old, but they bear repeating:
▪ Drink plenty of water, and avoid alcohol and caffeine
▪ Don’t exert yourself during the hotter parts of the day
▪ Check on family, friends and neighbors who might be vulnerable to the heat
▪ Make sure pets have water and shelter from the sun
▪ Be glad you don’t live in Redding, which had 26 days above 100 as of Thursday.
