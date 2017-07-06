Hopefully you’ve been enjoying the nice weather because it’s about to get much hotter

After a relatively mild Fourth of July weekend, temperatures will be ramping up for this weekend.
The National Weather Service is predicting four consecutive days of triple-digit temperatures for the Modesto area, beginning Thursday.
The hottest day will be Friday, with a high of 104 degrees in the forecast.
Temperatures will cool off a bit by Tuesday, with a high high of 95 expected.
Here’s the complete seven-day forecast from the NWS:
Today: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. North northwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 104. Northwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. North northwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 101. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.
Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.
Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 95.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 95.
