July 06, 2017 7:58 AM

Hopefully you’ve been enjoying the nice weather because it’s about to get much hotter

By Jim Silva

jsilva@modbee.com

After a relatively mild Fourth of July weekend, temperatures will be ramping up for this weekend.

The National Weather Service is predicting four consecutive days of triple-digit temperatures for the Modesto area, beginning Thursday.

The hottest day will be Friday, with a high of 104 degrees in the forecast.

Temperatures will cool off a bit by Tuesday, with a high high of 95 expected.

Here’s the complete seven-day forecast from the NWS:

Today: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. North northwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 104. Northwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. North northwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 101. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 95.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 95.

