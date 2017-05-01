Temperatures expected to hit 90s in Modesto this week

Dig out your shorts and flip-flops, and turn on the air conditioner ... it’s going to be a hot week.
According to the National Weather Service, a high pressure system is expected to deliver temperatures well above normal for the first week of May in the Modesto area.
The high for Monday is expected to be 89 degrees, with temperatures rising to a high of 93 by Wednesday.
The normal this time of year is only the high 70s.
It doesn't take long for the sun to heat up the inside of a car to deadly temperatures! Never leave kids or pets unattended! #cawx pic.twitter.com/zLAA6V0n8p— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) May 1, 2017
Temperatures should return to normal range by the weekend, according to the NWS. There’s even a chance of rain on Sunday.
Here’s a look at the rest of the week’s forecast:
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Northwest wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 64. Northwest wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Northwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Northwest wind around 6 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.
Saturday Night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.
