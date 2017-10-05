State

4 tons of stone slabs fall on Northern California worker

The Associated Press

October 05, 2017 10:13 PM

SANTA ROSA, Calif.

Four tons of granite slabs fell on a Northern California delivery man, who apparently survived.

Santa Rosa fire Battalion Chief Ken Sebastiani says the man was unloading a truck Thursday at Ceramic Tile Center when the slabs fell on him and he suffered major injuries.

The six slabs were each 6-by-10 feet and weighed a total of about 8,000 pounds.

Sebastiani tells the Santa Rosa Press-Democrat (http://bit.ly/2z2y9G3) that firefighters spent 10 minutes using a hydraulic tool, airbags and a ladder truck to get the man out.

He says it hasn't been determined how the slabs slipped. The man likely worked for an outside vendor and was delivering the granite.

Police and state workplace regulators are also investigating.

There was no further word on the condition of the man, whose name has not been released.

