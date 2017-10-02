State

5 California Things to Know for Today

The Associated Press

October 02, 2017 7:01 AM

Your daily look at late-breaking California news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. LAS VEGAS SHOOTING

California law enforcement officers wounded during Nevada concert attack that killed at least 50.

2. HUMAN TESTING

Book reveals how U.S. government exposed people to radiation, other dangerous materials during Cold War.

3. GOOGLE

Online giant ends "first click free," policy loathed by publishers because it required free content before readers were subjected to paywall.

4. RAIDERS-BRONCOS

Oakland fails on fake punt attempt in 16-10 loss to Denver.

5. WNBA FINALS

Minnesota Lynx forces decisive Game 5 with 80-69 win over Los Angeles Sparks.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco 3:30

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco
Tempers flare in Marysville traffic 0:37

Tempers flare in Marysville traffic
Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations 0:49

Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations

View More Video