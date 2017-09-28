This image provided by Julien's Auctions shows a sketch of the Empire State Building drawn by President Donald Trump that is going up for auction on Oct. 19, 2017. The marker depiction of the iconic New York City skyscraper was created by Trump for a charity auction in Florida during the time he opened his Mar-a-Lago estate as a private club in 1995.
This image provided by Julien's Auctions shows a sketch of the Empire State Building drawn by President Donald Trump that is going up for auction on Oct. 19, 2017. The marker depiction of the iconic New York City skyscraper was created by Trump for a charity auction in Florida during the time he opened his Mar-a-Lago estate as a private club in 1995. Julien's Auctions via AP)

Trump drawing of Empire State Building up for bid

The Associated Press

September 28, 2017 7:07 AM

LOS ANGELES

A sketch of the Empire State Building drawn by President Donald Trump is going up for bid at a Los Angeles auction house.

Julien's Auctions says the 12-inch-by-9-inch black marker depiction of the iconic New York City skyscraper was created by Trump for a charity auction in Florida during the time he opened his Mar-a-Lago estate as a private club in 1995.

Julien's says the piece signed by Trump went for less than $100 the first time it was sold and is now estimated at $8,000 to $12,000. The auction house says a portion of the proceeds of any sale will benefit National Public Radio.

The artwork is part of Julien's Street, Contemporary & Celebrity Art auction, which takes place in L.A. and online on Oct. 19.

