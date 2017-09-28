Home on the range: Antelope get new digs in New Orleans

Giraffes roam in a new 45-acre enclosure Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, at a breeding center established by the Audubon Nature Institute and the San Diego Zoo Global Wildlife Conservancy in New Orleans. The two pens apart from the others are being kept near the giraffe barn because they're expected to give birth in October. Officials see the new Alliance for Sustainable Wildlife as both a place to breed animals, some of them endangered, for zoos and a possible inspiration for other zoos to start similar projects. AP Photo Janet McConnaughey)