In this frame from video provided by KCBS-TV, demonstrators opposed to expanding the Los Angeles County jail system show their anger by setting up mock jail beds on a busy street outside the county's Hall of Administration in busy downtown Los Angeles, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. Demonstrators oppose county plans to spend at least $2 billion to build a 3,800-bed replacement for the aging downtown Men's Central Jail and a new women's jail in Lancaster. KCBS-TV via AP)

State

Beds set up on LA street to protest jail expansion

The Associated Press

September 26, 2017 5:00 PM

LOS ANGELES

Demonstrators opposed to expanding the Los Angeles County jail system showed their anger by setting up mock jail beds on a busy downtown street.

Activists set up dozens of bunk beds Tuesday outside the county's Hall of Administration, home to the Board of Supervisors.

Many protesters wore prison-orange T-shirts that read "I am not the property of L.A. County jail."

No arrests were made at the rally but KCBS-TV reports (http://cbsloc.al/2xJIfxE ) at least eight people were later arrested when they walked onto a freeway, blocking traffic for about 20 minutes.

Demonstrators oppose county plans to spend at least $2 billion to build a 3,800-bed replacement for the aging downtown Men's Central Jail and a new women's jail in Lancaster.

LA County has the nation's largest jail system.

