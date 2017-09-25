Wildfire scours canyons around Anaheim, but damage minimized

A powerful wildfire swept through the well-populated suburban canyons of Southern California, creeping up to the edges of homes and down to the shoulder of a major freeway.
But fast-moving firefighters were able to beat back the blaze burning in Corona, Anaheim and Chino Hills.
They kept damage to a minimum as over 1,000 people evacuated from their homes.
The fire had surged to more than 3 square miles after starting at 1 p.m. Monday. It was 5 percent contained hours later.
The damage was relegated to a single warehouse-style building and one big rig that was in flames on State Route 91.That freeway was backed up for miles and was likely to be terrible for the Tuesday morning commute.
Several schools in Corona will be closed on Tuesday.
