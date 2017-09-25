Authorities head to fight a wildfire near the Riverside County line in Anaheim Hills, Calif., Monday, Sept. 25, 2017.
Authorities head to fight a wildfire near the Riverside County line in Anaheim Hills, Calif., Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. The Orange County Register via AP Ken Steinhardt
Authorities head to fight a wildfire near the Riverside County line in Anaheim Hills, Calif., Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. The Orange County Register via AP Ken Steinhardt

State

Wildfire scours canyons around Anaheim, but damage minimized

The Associated Press

September 25, 2017 11:22 PM

CORONA, Calif.

A powerful wildfire swept through the well-populated suburban canyons of Southern California, creeping up to the edges of homes and down to the shoulder of a major freeway.

But fast-moving firefighters were able to beat back the blaze burning in Corona, Anaheim and Chino Hills.

They kept damage to a minimum as over 1,000 people evacuated from their homes.

The fire had surged to more than 3 square miles after starting at 1 p.m. Monday. It was 5 percent contained hours later.

The damage was relegated to a single warehouse-style building and one big rig that was in flames on State Route 91.That freeway was backed up for miles and was likely to be terrible for the Tuesday morning commute.

Several schools in Corona will be closed on Tuesday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco 3:30

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco
Tempers flare in Marysville traffic 0:37

Tempers flare in Marysville traffic
Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations 0:49

Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations

View More Video