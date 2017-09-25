Authorities head to fight a wildfire near the Riverside County line in Anaheim Hills, Calif., Monday, Sept. 25, 2017.
Authorities head to fight a wildfire near the Riverside County line in Anaheim Hills, Calif., Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. The Orange County Register via AP Ken Steinhardt

550-acre wildfire forces evacuations in Southern California

The Associated Press

September 25, 2017 6:39 PM

CORONA, Calif.

A wildfire in Southern California has grown to over 550 acres, forced the shutdown of two lanes of a major freeway and spurred the evacuation of dozens of homes.

The blaze was burning Monday evening in Corona, where two eastbound lanes of State Route 91 are closed and commuters were facing serious traffic backups.

Corona fire officials have called for evacuations of the residents of 11 streets. It wasn't immediately clear how many people were affected.

Authorities say the blaze is also burning into Chino Hills and Anaheim.

There are no reports yet of any homes damaged.

