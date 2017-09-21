State

Calif. man convicted of gas station attendant's 1978 killing

The Associated Press

September 21, 2017 6:49 PM

LOS ANGELES

A 60-year-old man has been convicted of murder in the slaying of a Palmdale, California, gas station attendant who was kidnapped, raped and killed nearly 40 years ago.

Jurors found Neal Antoine Matthews guilty Thursday of first-degree murder. He was also convicted of special circumstance allegations of murder during a robbery, kidnapping and rape.

He faces life in prison when sentenced Nov. 6.

Prosecutors say Leslie Long was working a night shift on Dec. 3, 1978, when she was robbed and kidnapped. Her body was found near a freeway three days later.

Terry Moses, 61, pleaded guilty in 2016 to taking part in the Long attack. He also admitted committing two unrelated murders in 1976 and one attempted murder in 1996.

Prosecutors say DNA evidence led authorities to both men.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco 3:30

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco
Tempers flare in Marysville traffic 0:37

Tempers flare in Marysville traffic
Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations 0:49

Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations

View More Video