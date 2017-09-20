State

Skydiver dies in Northern California from crash injuries

The Associated Press

September 20, 2017 6:42 AM

LODI, Calif.

A skydiver who crashed last week in Northern California after a parachute malfunction has died.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says 54-year-old Brett Hawton, of Alamo, was jumping solo from a plane out of the Lodi Parachute Center in Ocampo.

The Sacramento Bee reports (http://bit.ly/2ypdOdT) witnesses told Woodbridge Fire District officials that his chute tangled.

The Sheriff's office confirmed Hawton died Friday, a day after he crashed and was hospitalized in critical condition.

It's the second death this year of a skydiver who used the Lodi Parachute Center as a starting point. In May, 42-year-old Matthew Ciancio died when his chute failed to properly deploy at the end of a jump in a wingsuit, a specialized jumpsuit with two arm wings and a leg wing.

