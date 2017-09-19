State

California coastal officials order Martins Beach reopened

The Associated Press

September 19, 2017 5:13 PM

HALF MOON BAY, Calif.

California's coastal regulator is threatening to fine a billionaire investor millions of dollars for ignoring a court order to open a popular beach to the public.

A San Francisco appeals court ruled in August that venture capitalist Vinod Khosla broke state law when he blocked the public from Martins Beach, south of Half Moon Bay. He bought a $32.5 million beachfront property there in 2008 about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

On Tuesday, the California Coastal Commission released a cease-and-desist letter ordering Khosla to remove a locked gate and signs warning of no trespassing and beach closed. It also seeks to ban further development without a permit.

An attorney for Khosla, Dori Yob Kilmer, declined to respond to the letter.

