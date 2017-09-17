State

Kibble galore: Truck spills dog food onto California freeway

The Associated Press

September 17, 2017 5:10 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

A big rig carrying 40,000 pounds of dog food overturned in North Sacramento, forcing the closure of multiple lanes at a major freeway interchange for hours on Sunday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol says the truck driver sustained minor injuries in the accident which was reported shortly after 12:30 p.m.

Multiple lanes at the interchange of Interstate 5 and Interstate 80 were closed as crews worked to remove the dog food.

CHP Officer Chad Hertzell said the lanes could reopen by around 6 p.m.

