Waterspout touches down on Lake Tahoe

The Associated Press

September 13, 2017 5:03 PM

LAKE TAHOE, Calif.

The National Weather Service says a waterspout has been observed over Lake Tahoe amid severe weather that led to a tornado warning for several northeastern California counties and Carson City in western Nevada.

The Reno weather office says the waterspout made contact with the lake at 4:27 p.m. Wednesday and numerous spotter photos show its well-defined spray ring on the surface.

Meteorologists issued the tornado warning during another brief round of thunderstorms over the northern Sierra Nevada.

A fall-like cold front is expected Thursday, bringing gusty winds and a chance of showers, followed by a stronger front early next week.

