Los Angeles-bound flight makes emergency landing in Reno

The Associated Press

September 12, 2017 8:16 AM

RENO, Nev.

A Delta flight travelling from Boise, Idaho to Los Angeles made an emergency landing in Reno.

KRNV-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2xtGJ36 ) Reno Tahoe International Airport spokeswoman Trish Tucker confirms the plane was diverted Monday during the early morning hours.

A spokesperson for SkyWest, which was operating the flight as Delta Connection, says the diversion of Flight 4564 was due to a "mechanical indication."

The spokesperson says Passengers evacuated the plane at the gate, and mechanics inspected the plane before they returned to continue the flight to Los Angeles.

