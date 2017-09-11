In this 30-second time exposure made late Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, bolts of lightning strike near Santa Cruz Island in the Channel Islands National Park, off the coast of Southern California, as seen from Santa Barbara. Meteorologists say a powerful thunderstorm that whipped up strong winds and dumped rain and hail on parts of Southern California produced nearly 40,000 lightning strikes. The National Weather Service says the flashes were observed over a 24 hour period starting Sunday morning across Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.
In this 30-second time exposure made late Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, bolts of lightning strike near Santa Cruz Island in the Channel Islands National Park, off the coast of Southern California, as seen from Santa Barbara. Meteorologists say a powerful thunderstorm that whipped up strong winds and dumped rain and hail on parts of Southern California produced nearly 40,000 lightning strikes. The National Weather Service says the flashes were observed over a 24 hour period starting Sunday morning across Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Mike Eliason via AP)
Southern California storm brings 40,000 lightning bolts

The Associated Press

September 11, 2017 5:06 PM

Officials say a powerful thunderstorm that whipped up strong winds and dumped rain and hail on parts of Southern California produced nearly 40,000 lightning strikes.

The National Weather Service says the flashes were observed over a 24 hour period starting Sunday morning across Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

Forecasters recorded more than 5,000 lightning bolts during a particularly active three-hour span.

The storm caused by a lingering low-pressure system off the coast continues to produce pockets of rain Monday, but is starting to dissipate.

Rain totals Sunday were generally less than half an inch. Sudden Peak in Santa Barbara County received .44 inches.

Winds topping 35 mph were reported in eastern Los Angeles County.

