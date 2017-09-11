Southern California storm brings 40,000 lightning bolts

In this 30-second time exposure made late Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, bolts of lightning strike near Santa Cruz Island in the Channel Islands National Park, off the coast of Southern California, as seen from Santa Barbara. Meteorologists say a powerful thunderstorm that whipped up strong winds and dumped rain and hail on parts of Southern California produced nearly 40,000 lightning strikes. The National Weather Service says the flashes were observed over a 24 hour period starting Sunday morning across Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Mike Eliason via AP)