California resolution shelved after Chinese opposition

State Sen. Joel Anderson, R-Alpine, center, speaks during a protest organized by Falun Gong practitioners outside the Chinese consulate Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in San Francisco. Anderson says his attempt to stand up for practitioners of the banned Chinese spiritual movement is being squashed under pressure from the government of China. The Senate last week shelved a symbolic resolution condemning persecution of Falun Gong practitioners after lawmakers received a letter from the Chinese consulate. The letter says the resolution may offend the people of China and damage the relationship between California and China. Marcio Jose Sanchez AP Photo