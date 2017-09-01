This undated photo provided by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office shows Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy Erik McDermott. McDermott is one of four Alameda County Sheriff's deputies arrested and accused of allowing a maximum-security prisoner to throw feces and urine at other inmates.
State

Authorities: Jail deputies let inmate throw feces at others

The Associated Press

September 01, 2017 6:14 PM

DUBLIN, Calif.

A California county sheriff's office arrested four of its own deputies who are accused of allowing a maximum-security prisoner to throw feces and urine at other inmates.

The East Bay Times reports (http://bayareane.ws/2evaOHS ) the Alameda County Sheriff's Office arrested its deputies on Thursday on charges of mistreating inmates at Santa Rita Jail.

One deputy resigned and three others have been placed on administrative leave after Sheriff Gregory Ahern launched an investigation in January. The three on leave are 26-year-old Sarah Krause, 23-year-old Justin Linn and 27-year-old Erik McDermott, while Stephen Sarcos resigned.

Inmate Ruben Febo Jr. says he is housed in the same area where the mistreatment took place. He recently wrote a letter to the East Bay Times saying he was placed in a cell "saturated in feces."

---

This version of the story corrects the spelling of the Santa Rita Jail.

