In this Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, photo, a Chapman student pauses in the misters at Bruxie in Orange, Calif., on his way to class as high temperatures continue to bake the Southland. California energy authorities urged voluntary conservation of electricity Tuesday as a wave of triple-digit heat strained the state's power grid.
State

Crews work to restore power as California bakes in heat wave

The Associated Press

August 30, 2017 7:31 AM

LOS ANGELES

Southern California crews are working to restore power to thousands following outages during a wave of triple-digit heat that's strained the state's energy grid.

More than 8,000 customers were without electricity in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles, where a high temperature of 112 degrees was recorded. To the north, outages affected nearly 3,000 residents in Bakersfield.

California energy authorities urged voluntary conservation of electricity Tuesday as temperatures soared.

Utility officials say they hope to have service restored sometime Wednesday morning.

Excessive-heat warnings and watches are blanketing inland regions and forecasters say high temperatures are likely into the weekend.

