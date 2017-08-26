State

California woman, 87, fights off sexual assault with walker

The Associated Press

August 26, 2017 11:53 AM

STOCKTON, Calif.

Authorities in central California say an 87-year-old woman used her walker to fight off a man who tried to sexually assault her while she slept.

Stockton police Officer Joe Silva says the woman woke last week to the intruder lifting her nightgown.

Silva says the man fled after she screamed and fended him off with her walker. Neighbors came to the woman's aid after hearing the commotion.

The Sacramento Bee reported Friday (http://bit.ly/2xCmf4t ) that police are still searching for the suspect.

The newspaper says the woman sustained minor injuries.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco 3:30

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco
Tempers flare in Marysville traffic 0:37

Tempers flare in Marysville traffic
Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations 0:49

Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations

View More Video