California firefighters head to Texas ahead of hurricane

The Associated Press

August 25, 2017 7:27 AM

IRVINE, Calif.

Specially trained Southern California firefighters are heading to Texas to provide assistance in case of damage from Hurricane Harvey.

Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Larry Kurtz said early Friday the California Urban Search & Rescue Task Force 5 departed overnight and is expected to reach San Antonio after an 18- to 20-hour drive.

The task force has 45 firefighters from the county, Anaheim and Orange city fire departments.

Its capabilities include wide area searches, water rescues, medical aid and assessment of hazardous materials situations.

In Texas, Task Force 5 will join others from Tennessee, Nebraska, Missouri, Ohio and Utah.

