State

Deputies kill Northern California illegal marijuana grower

The Associated Press

August 23, 2017 5:40 PM

DURHAM, Calif.

Northern California authorities have shot and killed an illegal marijuana grower they say confronted sheriff's deputies with a gun.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office says 56-year-old Mark Jensen died Tuesday night in the community of Durham.

Authorities say code enforcement officers approached Jensen at his home on Monday and told him he was violating the county's marijuana cultivation law. The enraged grower began making threatening calls to police and code-enforcement officers, who got a warrant to arrest him.

Hearing that he had guns, a SWAT team and crisis negotiators went to his home, where at some point Jensen threatened to shoot a motorist then holed up inside.

When he finally came outside, authorities say he had a loaded handgun that he pointed at deputies.

He was killed with a single shot.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco 3:30

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco
Tempers flare in Marysville traffic 0:37

Tempers flare in Marysville traffic
Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations 0:49

Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations

View More Video