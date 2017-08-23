State

Man, 70, leaps to death from eighth floor of Fresno hospital

The Associated Press

August 23, 2017 5:36 PM

FRESNO, Calif.

Police say a 70-year-old man broke a window and jumped to his death from the eighth floor of a Fresno hospital.

It happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday at Community Medical Regional Center.

Lt. Mark Hudson says the patient had a history of mental illness, drug and alcohol abuse and was being evaluated when he picked up a chair and smashed the window.

Hudson says the man then crawled out onto a 2-foot landing and jumped, landing four stories below on a landing outside the maternity ward.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name wasn't immediately released.

A hospital statement to the Fresno Bee calls it "an unfortunate accident" but said no other information would be released.

