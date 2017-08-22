State

San Francisco lawsuit claims 20 lived in basement laundromat

The Associated Press

August 22, 2017 5:20 PM

SAN FRANCISCO

San Francisco's city attorney is suing the owner and occupant of a building where he says 20 people were living in squalid, unsafe conditions in the basement of a commercial laundromat.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports the lawsuit filed Tuesday accuses the owner and master tenant of the building in the city's Mission neighborhood of violating fire, electrical, plumbing and other municipal code violations.

Fire officials called the building a death trap and called the fire code violations egregious.

Firefighters discovered the occupants when they responded to a call on Christmas Day last year, the newspaper reported. Inside they found exposed wiring, leaky pipes, one functioning shower, a rat and cockroach infestation and illegally partitioned rooms.

The lawsuit says tenants were being charged between $300 and $900 each.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco 3:30

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco
Tempers flare in Marysville traffic 0:37

Tempers flare in Marysville traffic
Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations 0:49

Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations

View More Video