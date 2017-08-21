FILE - In this April 24, 2017, file photo, supporters raise a flag outside of the federal courthouse in Las Vegas. A federal jury in Las Vegas that heard five weeks of prosecution testimony is deliberating the fate of four men accused of wielding assault weapons against federal agents in a 2014 standoff near Nevada anti-government figure Cliven Bundy's ranch.
Jury ends day deliberating in Bundy standoff case in Vegas

The Associated Press

August 21, 2017 5:09 PM

LAS VEGAS

A federal jury in Las Vegas has ended a third full day of deliberations on Monday in the retrial of four men accused of wielding assault weapons against federal agents in a 2014 standoff near the Nevada ranch of anti-government figure Cliven Bundy.

Jurors are due to return to work Tuesday in the case against Idaho defendants Scott Drexler, Eric Parker and Steven Stewart, and Ricky Lovelien of Montana and Oklahoma, a court clerk said.

The jury is considering 10 charges including conspiracy, weapon possession and assault on a federal officer.

The trial is a prelude to another expected later this year for Bundy, his sons Ammon and Ryan Bundy, and two other defendants.

Six other defendants, including two other Bundy sons, are slated for trial next year.

