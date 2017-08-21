State

'Eclipse' wildfire forces evacuations in San Diego County

The Associated Press

August 21, 2017 5:59 PM

CAMPO, Calif.

A wildfire threatened 20 homes and briefly forced the evacuation of dozens of people in rural San Diego County.

State fire officials say the blaze near Campo has consumed 200 acres (81 hectares), but firefighters have stopped its progress.

Authorities dubbed the blaze the Eclipse Fire because it broke out soon after Monday's solar eclipse.

Meanwhile, weather conditions are helping crews battling a blaze in Yosemite National Park that has forced the evacuation of the tiny California community of Wawona.

Raj Singh, a fire spokesman, said Monday the blaze grew slightly overnight to a little under 5½ square miles (14 square km). It remained 10 percent contained.

Authorities ordered residents in and around Wawona to evacuate Saturday as flames came within 1 ½ miles and air quality reached hazardous levels.

