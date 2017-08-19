State

Group charged with selling $7M in drugs over dark web

The Associated Press

August 19, 2017 8:40 AM

ALTADENA, Calif.

Six people have been charged with selling millions of dollars' worth of drugs on the dark web in an operation run out of a Los Angeles-area home.

The Los Angeles Times (http://lat.ms/2uSx05F ) says an indictment unsealed Thursday charges the group with conspiracy to possess drugs and launder money.

Investigators say over four years, the group took drug orders online and mailed out packages from a gated community in Altadena.

Prosecutors say they completed more than 78,000 orders for marijuana, oxycodone, hydrocodone, magic mushrooms, Ecstasy, LSD, Xanax and ketamine.

The operation allegedly reaped more than $7 million worth of Bitcoin, which was laundered for cash.

The investigation began in 2014 after DEA agents discovered a clandestine drug lab in Cambridge, Massachusetts and found postal receipts to California addresses.

