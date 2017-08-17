California panel changes donor rule as Democrat faces recall

Attorney Richard Rios listens as members of the California Fair Political Practices Commission discuss changing a longstanding rule that restricts how much money state Sen. Josh Newman, D-Fullerton can raise from fellow lawmakers to fight a recall, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. Rios, a lawyer for the state Senate Democrats said the longstanding guidance was wrong. The commission voted 3-1 to adopt the change. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo