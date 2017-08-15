State

Southern California gets mid-August hit of fall

The Associated Press

August 15, 2017 7:10 AM

LOS ANGELES

Unseasonably cool and damp weather has given Southern California a hint of fall in mid-August.

Drizzle fell in some areas Tuesday as heavy clouds and fog overspread the region from the coastal slopes westward.

The Los Angeles-area National Weather Service says there will be there will be night-through-morning low clouds and fog in coastal and most valley areas through the early next week — a potential hindrance for viewers of Monday's eclipse.

Despite some warming later this week, temperatures are expected to remain below normal in most areas.

The San Francisco Bay region also has had another morning of widespread clouds with patchy fog and drizzle.

