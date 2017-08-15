State

California mayor quits during meeting discussing his removal

The Associated Press

August 15, 2017 5:52 AM

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif.

The mayor of a Southern California city resigned during a special meeting where officials were set to discuss whether to remove him.

The Orange County Register reports (http://bit.ly/2fI4Raw) Jerry Slusiewicz stepped down as Laguna Niguel's mayor 20 minutes into the city council session Monday.

He then walked out. A short time later he released a statement calling the proceedings "phony."

Slusiewicz has been accused of bullying city employees and administrators in addition to demanding a discount on carpet at a store because of his city position. He's also accused of threatening the director of a community theater to get his daughter a part in a play. He has denied the claims.

Mayor Pro Tem Fred Minagar is expected to be sworn in as mayor of the city of about 60,000.

