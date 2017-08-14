State

5 California Things to Know for Today

The Associated Press

August 14, 2017 5:53 AM

Your daily look at late-breaking California news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. BLACK MARKET MARIJUANA

States try to curtail pot smuggling as feds push for more aggressive approach against trafficking.

2. STANDOFF SUICIDE

Man who killed himself during Los Angeles barricade was reportedly a witness in Indonesia corruption probe.

3. ALDI

Expanding no-frills grocer to offer delivery in Los Angeles by end of month.

4. JOE BOLOGNA

Actor, writer, director known for role in "My Favorite Year" dies at 82.

5. TEEN CHOICE AWARDS

Chris Pratt drops in at Teen Choice Awards but Miley Cyrus is a no-show.

