Gunman holes up inside LA home after shooting at woman

SWAT officers have fired tear gas into a sprawling Los Angeles home where a man is holed up after firing several rounds at the woman who lives there following an argument.
Police Captain Brian Wendling says the woman managed to escape unharmed when the man arrived at the 9,000-square-foot (836-square-meter) house early Thursday and eventually began shooting.
Wendling says the incident began as a fight between the man and woman, who are in an on-again-off-again relationship.
Police say the suspect, who's in his 50s, is believed to have been drinking.
Officials say it's been difficult to locate him because the house in the Pacific Palisades area is so large.
