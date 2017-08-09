State

2 bodies found inside Northern California home

The Associated Press

August 09, 2017 9:55 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

Police say they are investigating the deaths of two people found inside of a Northern California home.

Sacramento Police says in a statement officers found the bodies Wednesday inside a Sacramento home. It says the cause of death has not been determined and gave no other details.

Sacramento television station KCRA reported (http://bit.ly/2urjx4I ) the people appeared to have been dead for several days.

Neighbors told the television an older woman and a younger man lived in the home

Officials did not release any other details and said they are waiting to notify family members of the deaths.

