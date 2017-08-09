State

Charges in 1981 death of prominent LA politician's brother

The Associated Press

August 09, 2017 9:57 PM

LOS ANGELES

Los Angeles prosecutors say they have charged a man with killing the brother of LA County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas 36 years ago.

District attorney's spokesman Greg Risling tells the Los Angeles Times (http://lat.ms/2vlh5vn) Wednesday night that 61-year-old Michael Locklin was charged last week with stabbing Michael Thomas to death during a 1981 robbery.

Locklin is being held without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned later this month. It wasn't clear whether he had an attorney who could comment.

The killing came 10 years before the first election to public office of Ridley-Thomas, who is among the most prominent politicians in the Los Angeles area.

Ridley-Thomas served as a city councilman and as a state senator and assemblyman before his election last year to the Board of Supervisors.

