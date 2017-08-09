State

Navy vet arrested for alleged dog mutilations

The Associated Press

August 09, 2017 7:01 PM

OCEANSIDE, Calif.

A Navy veteran has been arrested in Southern California for allegedly poisoning and maiming his neighbors' dogs, dousing them with acid and gouging one animal's eye.

Oceanside police arrested David Herbert on Wednesday. He's jailed and is charged with animal cruelty, burglary and other crimes that carry a 16-year sentence.

Herbert was honorably discharged after six years in the Navy.

Police believe he went to his next-door neighbors' home in April and mutilated their two huskies. One lost an eye. Family members suspected an intruder wanted to force them from the home.

The family moved but a dog belonging to the new tenants later went missing. Police believe Herbert attacked and injured or killed it.

Police say DNA from at least one dog was found in his car.

