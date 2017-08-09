State

Residents warding off evil spirits displaced by fire

The Associated Press

August 09, 2017 5:09 PM

COSTA MESA, Calif.

Fire officials say residents of an Orange County apartment that was gutted by fire were burning candles to ward off evil spirits before the blaze broke out.

Officials tell the Los Angeles Times (http://lat.ms/2hLEVf1 ) that people were burning candles and sage before flames erupted Tuesday night in a Costa Mesa duplex.

The fire was mostly contained to a bedroom and was quickly doused.

Some residents were displaced but nobody was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but fire officials say people burning candles or using open flames should keep a careful eye on them.

