State

Shoplifter suspected in LA stabbing to face murder charge

The Associated Press

agosto 08, 2017 5:37 AM

LOS ANGELES

A 24-year-old man suspected of fatally stabbing a Los Angeles security guard who tried to stop him from stealing beer will face a murder charge.

Police Detective Efren Gutierrez says Santiago Madrigal is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday. It wasn't immediately known if he has an attorney.

Investigators say he tried to shoplift from a Food 4 Less grocery store in the Sylmar neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley on Sunday.

Officials say the guard followed the suspect out of the store, and during a confrontation the suspect fatally stabbed the guard.

The victim, 28-year-old Joe Lopez, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Gutierrez told the Daily News (http://bit.ly/2vAszvD ) the crime was a vicious assault over just a few cans of beer.

Madrigal, who lives near the store, was held in lieu of $2 million bail.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

UM tight end Chris Herndon

UM tight end Chris Herndon 2:09

UM tight end Chris Herndon
Tour the new artificial field at War Memorial Stadium in Paso Robles 1:06

Tour the new artificial field at War Memorial Stadium in Paso Robles
Officers take fire, dive for cover and negotiate with shooter 4:23

Officers take fire, dive for cover and negotiate with shooter

View More Video