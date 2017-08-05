State

Police suspect 2 killings in Compton were gang-related

The Associated Press

August 05, 2017 11:52 PM

LOS ANGELES

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies suspect the shooting deaths of two young men in a motel parking lot in Compton were gang-related.

Homicide detectives say in a news release that the men aged 18 and 20 were fixing their vehicle Saturday afternoon when two suspects in a small car pulled alongside them, got out and opened fire. The victims, both Hispanic, were shot at least once.

Deputies say the gunmen drove off, and abandoned the car a short distance away. The suspects, described as adult Hispanic men, remain at large and detectives are investigating.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco 3:30

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco
Tempers flare in Marysville traffic 0:37

Tempers flare in Marysville traffic
Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations 0:49

Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations

View More Video