FILE - This undated file photo released by the Chicago Police Department shows Wyndham Lathem, an associate professor of microbiology and immunology at Northwestern University. Lathem and Andrew Warren, an employee of the University of Oxford in Britain, both wanted in the fatal stabbing of a Chicago man have been taken into custody in Oakland, California, a Chicago police spokesman said Friday, Aug. 4, 2017
FILE - This undated file photo released by the Chicago Police Department shows Wyndham Lathem, an associate professor of microbiology and immunology at Northwestern University. Lathem and Andrew Warren, an employee of the University of Oxford in Britain, both wanted in the fatal stabbing of a Chicago man have been taken into custody in Oakland, California, a Chicago police spokesman said Friday, Aug. 4, 2017 Chicago Police Department via AP)
FILE - This undated file photo released by the Chicago Police Department shows Wyndham Lathem, an associate professor of microbiology and immunology at Northwestern University. Lathem and Andrew Warren, an employee of the University of Oxford in Britain, both wanted in the fatal stabbing of a Chicago man have been taken into custody in Oakland, California, a Chicago police spokesman said Friday, Aug. 4, 2017 Chicago Police Department via AP)

State

Northwestern professor, Oxford staffer jailed in stabbing

By DAISY NGUYEN Associated Press

August 05, 2017 10:44 PM

SAN FRANCISCO

Authorities say a Northwestern University professor arrested after eight days on the lam in a fatal stabbing in Chicago is being closely watched in jail in California.

Northwestern microbiologist Wyndham Lathem surrendered late Friday in the San Francisco area. A second suspect, University of Oxford finance officer Andrew Warren, surrendered separately also in the Bay Area.

The two men had been fugitives since the body of 26-year-old Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau was found in Lathem's Chicago apartment on July 27.

Alameda County Sheriff's Sgt. Ray Kelly said late Saturday that Lathem was under intensive observation at the local jail.

Kelly tells the Chicago Tribune that Lathem isn't doing well psychologically. Kelly says: "We're keeping an eye on him."

Investigators say Lathem had a personal relationship with the victim, tough details haven't been disclosed.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco 3:30

Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco
Tempers flare in Marysville traffic 0:37

Tempers flare in Marysville traffic
Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations 0:49

Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations

View More Video